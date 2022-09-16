Handshake Hits Market Capitalization of $23.67 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $113,569.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00172245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00283531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00752273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00605002 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00261950 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 528,475,175 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

