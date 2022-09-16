Handy Price Tops $0.0481 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $27.71 million and approximately $405,213.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handy has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 161% against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.41 or 0.32734841 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 575.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00839715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Handy

Handy launched on October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.