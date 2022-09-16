HAPI One Day Trading Volume Tops $984,982.00 (HAPI)

HAPI (HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 600,463 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. The official website for HAPI is www.hapi.one. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HAPI

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

