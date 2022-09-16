Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $253.35 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $253.35 million and $19.22 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 165.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.57 or 0.33338421 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00102841 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839456 BTC.
Harmony Profile
Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,603,494,803 coins and its circulating supply is 12,547,333,803 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Harmony
