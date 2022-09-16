Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €195.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($159.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €116.25 ($118.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.35. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €104.55 ($106.68) and a 52 week high of €202.00 ($206.12).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.