HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Shares of HCA opened at $208.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.80 and a 200 day moving average of $217.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 138.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 367.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 892,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,106,000 after acquiring an additional 181,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 770,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 304.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

