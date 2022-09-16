Head to Head Analysis: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) versus Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 26.20% 10.23% 1.23% Renasant 23.77% 7.10% 0.93%

Dividends

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens & Northern pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Renasant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $110.36 million 3.33 $30.55 million $1.85 12.82 Renasant $695.67 million 2.67 $175.89 million $2.68 12.40

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens & Northern and Renasant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A Renasant 0 1 2 0 2.67

Renasant has a consensus target price of $35.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers wealth management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products; mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. In addition, the company reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 31 branch offices, including 23 in the Northern tier/Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, 2 in the Southern tier of New York State, 4 in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and 2 in Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a lending office in Elmira, New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate-1-4 family mortgage; real estate-commercial mortgage; real estate-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 189 banking, lending, and mortgage offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee; 150 full-service branches and 11 limited-service branches; 173 ATMs; and 38 interactive teller machines. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

