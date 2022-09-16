Head-To-Head Contrast: Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Claros Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Advanced Oxygen Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 8.83 $170.55 million $1.18 13.23

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 137.62% 15.85% 7.95% Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.72%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company also distributes and sells cargo security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.