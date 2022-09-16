Head to Head Contrast: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $13.96 billion 4.82 $3.29 billion $2.67 30.31 Altus Power $71.80 million 26.93 $5.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dominion Energy and Altus Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 15.09% 12.95% 3.29% Altus Power N/A -6.26% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dominion Energy and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 1 3 3 0 2.29 Altus Power 0 3 2 0 2.40

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $86.29, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Altus Power has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Altus Power.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Altus Power on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas sales, transportation, gathering, storage, and distribution operations in Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Utah, southwestern Wyoming, and southeastern Idaho that serve approximately 3.1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. It also has nonregulated renewable natural gas facilities in operation. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 772,000 customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 419,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and solar generation facility development operations; and gas transportation, LNG import, and storage operations, as well as in the liquefaction facility. As of December 31, 2021, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 78,000 miles of electric distribution lines; and 95,700 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

