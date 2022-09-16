Head-To-Head Survey: Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cenntro Electric Group and PACCAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PACCAR 1 5 5 1 2.50

PACCAR has a consensus price target of $95.21, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Given PACCAR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 39.29 -$16.42 million N/A N/A PACCAR $23.52 billion 1.27 $1.85 billion $6.34 13.51

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and PACCAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of PACCAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A PACCAR 8.68% 18.64% 7.47%

Summary

PACCAR beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

(Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

