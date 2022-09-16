Head-To-Head Survey: PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 57.68 -$59.85 million ($2.46) -18.13 Accuray $429.91 million 0.47 -$5.35 million ($0.06) -36.33

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROCEPT BioRobotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -138.49% -26.41% -20.85% Accuray -1.24% -10.61% -1.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 236.39%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accuray beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated radiation therapy system designed for the treatment of a range of cancer types. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

