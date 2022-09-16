Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider Purchases A$70,151.04 in Stock

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) insider John Mattick acquired 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.65 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of A$70,151.04 ($49,056.67).

Healius Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58.

Healius Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Healius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Healius

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

