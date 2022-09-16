Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 536,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 12,043,267 shares.The stock last traded at $127.70 and had previously closed at $127.03.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,966,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,744,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,487,000 after buying an additional 506,444 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,317,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,208,000 after buying an additional 686,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,815,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

