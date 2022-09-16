HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $56.41 million and approximately $137.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 228.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,831.79 or 0.54670052 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00835720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.