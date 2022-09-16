HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT Lowered to €47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($57.14) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HeidelbergCement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

