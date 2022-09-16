Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

