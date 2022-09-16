Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Raymond John Adams III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

