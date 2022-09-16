Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HPGet Rating) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Raymond John Adams III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 24th, Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.