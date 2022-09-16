Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €71.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

HEN3 opened at €62.44 ($63.71) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a one year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.29.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

