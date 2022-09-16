Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 3.6%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 7,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,343,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

About Herbalife Nutrition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 155,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.