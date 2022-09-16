Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 3.6%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 7,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,343,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.
Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
