Hermez Network Hits Market Cap of $16.95 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00018255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $510,298.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,750.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058179 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064849 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078404 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

