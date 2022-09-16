HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $16,061.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

