Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 313,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 88,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

