Hibiki Finance Price Hits $0.0558 on Exchanges (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hibiki Finance has a total market cap of $517,803.50 and approximately $10,852.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hibiki Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hibiki Finance

Hibiki Finance’s genesis date was August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 9,342,816 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hibiki Finance is hibiki.finance.

Hibiki Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hibiki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hibiki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hibiki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hibiki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.