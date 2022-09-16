Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $97,484.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io.

Hiblocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

