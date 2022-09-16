Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Highwoods Properties traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 85055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

