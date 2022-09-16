Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,241.00

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,241 ($15.00) and last traded at GBX 1,245.50 ($15.05), with a volume of 117776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,266.50 ($15.30).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,530.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,733.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 962.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.