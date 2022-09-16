HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.79

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLVX. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth about $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth approximately $28,614,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,794,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

