Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

