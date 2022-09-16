Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 3.5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 2,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,186,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,378 shares of company stock valued at $213,404 in the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.