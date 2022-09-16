Hina Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One Hina Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hina Inu has a total market cap of $597,657.68 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hina Inu alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 266.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.23392578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 550.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00104689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00838789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu’s launch date was May 26th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 38,545,882,401,393,200 coins. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2. The official website for Hina Inu is hinainu.finance.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Meet Hina Inu ($HINA), Keisuke Inu’s ($KEI) sister token. Hina Inu [$HINA] is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hina Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hina Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hina Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hina Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.