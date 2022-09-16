HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised HireQuest from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

HQI stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $203.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.89. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 35.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $43,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,454,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,043,045.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $43,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $306,089.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

