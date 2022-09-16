HNC COIN Trading Down 14.8% This Week (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One HNC COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HNC COIN has a total market capitalization of $824,863.03 and approximately $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HNC COIN alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About HNC COIN

HNC COIN (HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

Buying and Selling HNC COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

