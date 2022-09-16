HODL (HODL) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

HODL (HODL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, HODL has traded 7% higher against the dollar. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $20,868.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HODL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HODL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,594.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00171461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00283806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00753317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00603490 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00263176 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,973,694,126,340 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HODL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HODL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.