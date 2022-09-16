Homeros (HMR) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Homeros (HMR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Homeros has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $95,938.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,851.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004877 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058157 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012654 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005472 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064883 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077045 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
About Homeros
Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Homeros Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.
