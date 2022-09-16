Homeros (HMR) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Homeros (HMR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Homeros has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $95,938.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,851.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005472 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077045 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.