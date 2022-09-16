Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $176.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

