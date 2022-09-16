Hoo Token (HOO) Price Tops $0.25

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hoo Token Coin Trading

