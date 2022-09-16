Hoo Token (HOO) Price Tops $0.25

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 162.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.62 or 0.22939696 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00104206 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00841686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
