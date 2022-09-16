Horizen (ZEN) Hits Market Cap of $187.53 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $14.62 or 0.00073204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $187.53 million and $32.36 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00286964 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00115525 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About Horizen
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,829,581 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.