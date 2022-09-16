Horizon Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $2.14 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $67,918.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 115% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000428 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031658 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

