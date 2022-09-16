HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 645.27 ($7.80).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 529.70 ($6.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £105.77 billion and a PE ratio of 929.30. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 530.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

