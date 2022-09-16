HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0000

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $791,785.24 and approximately $13.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XPROJECT (XPRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Halcyon (HAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2018. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

