HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $525.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $523.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 0.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $302.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.19. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

