Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $497.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.34. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $504.99.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.06.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

