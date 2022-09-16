Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Trading Up 6% This Week

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market capitalization of $859,017.35 and approximately $58,332.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 309.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Profile
The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading
