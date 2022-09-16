HUNT Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $43.94 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,729.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058277 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00065011 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078195 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

