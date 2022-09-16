Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Huntsman Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUN. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

HUN stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

