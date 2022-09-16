HUPAYX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $28.98 Million (HPX)

HUPAYX (HPX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. HUPAYX has a total market capitalization of $28.98 million and $233,716.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUPAYX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUPAYX has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HUPAYX was first traded on February 28th, 2020. HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUPAYX is www.hupayx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUPAYX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUPAYX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUPAYX using one of the exchanges listed above.

