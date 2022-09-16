Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Tops $596,764.47

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Hush has a market capitalization of $596,764.47 and $47.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00293401 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00116344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00073862 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

