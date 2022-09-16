HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.93

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 2559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

HUYA Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 938,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 81.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 2,751,809 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

