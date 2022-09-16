Hydro Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $43,521.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,729.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058277 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005471 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00065011 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078195 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Hydro Protocol Coin Profile
Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydro Protocol Coin Trading
