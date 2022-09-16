HyperDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $16.02 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $50,696.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space. Telegram | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

